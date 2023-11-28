KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Andrew Harrison has been named the Ice Bears new head coach. He joined the team as an assistant coach last season and was chosen as the interim head coach following Brent Clarke’s resignation on Nov. 5.

Under Harrison as interim, the Ice Bears are 6-3 after a 0-6 start. The power play, which started 0-for-17, is 7-of-23 with Harrison at the helm. In addition, the team won five of their last six games.

“We’re very pleased with the job Andrew has done over these past three weeks, and we’re excited to have him as our new Head Coach,” said Ice Bears President and General Manager Mike Murray. “He’s well-respected in the locker room by our players, and it shows in our team morale and the on-ice product.”

During his 10-year career as a player, Harrison played 214 games in the FPHL, winning championships in 2017 and 2022. He also played in 42 games in the ECHL and spent time in Germany, Denmark, and Sweden.

“We still have a lot of work to do as far as this current season is concerned,” said Murray. “I have a lot of confidence in Andrew that he’ll continue to develop our team and help us get to the point where we want to be from a competitive standpoint.”

The Ice Bears’ next games are Dec. 8 and 9 in Macon against the Mayhem. Their next home game will be Friday, Dec. 15, at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.