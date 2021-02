KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On your “bark,” get set, go!

While the Knoxville Ice Bears were welcoming the Pensacola Ice Flyers for their game Saturday night, another crowd favorite was also on tap for people in attendance.

The annual wiener dog race.

OFF TO THE RACES: The Knoxville Ice Bears are in action tonight, but so were some four-legged competitors during the annual wiener dog race! Special congratulations to tonight's winner, Piper! pic.twitter.com/N0j7l70yrT — WATE 6 On Your Side (@6News) February 28, 2021

Piper was able to come away as the winner Saturday night.

Congratulations to all the participants in the race!