Pair of Ice Bears make SPHL All-Rookie Team

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Two of the Ice Bears young scorers found themselves on the Southern Professional Hockey League All-Rookie Team on Tuesday.

The league announced forward Nick Master and defenseman Andrew McLean were named to the six-man squad.

Master, a native of Broomall, Pennsylvania, tied for second among league rookies with 18 assists and 26 points in 36 games.

McLean led all SPHL defensemen in power play assists, 9, and power play points, 10, while finishing fourth with 3 goals. The Waterford, Michigan, native also finished fifth among defensemen in points (16) and assists (13).

The Southern Professional Hockey League 2020-2021 All-Rookie Team:

F – Jake Wahlin, Pensacola Ice Flyers

F – Nick Master, Knoxville Ice Bears

F – Ryan Smith, Macon Mayhem

D – Casey Johnson, Macon Mayhem

D – Andrew McLean, Knoxville Ice Bears

G – Ryan Ruck, Macon Mayhem

The league will announce its first and second-team All-SPHL rosters on Wednesday.