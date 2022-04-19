KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Ice Bears veteran Jason Price has been named the Southern Professional Hockey League Defenseman of the Year.

Price played in 55 games this season, helping the Ice Bears win 43 games by scoring 11 goals and logging 35 assists.

The Farmington Hills, Michigan native wrapped up his 14th year of professional hockey, his 6th with the Ice Bears.

Knoxville won the SPHL regular season title before being ousted from the playoffs in the first round by Roanoke over the weekend.