Puck drops for first Ice Bears game on Friday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – We are just two days away from the first Knoxville Ice Bears hockey game of the season.

Head coach Jeff Carr stopped by the WATE 6 On Your Side studios to share more about what fans can expect this season.

The team’s exhibition game last week gave fans a glimpse of the Coliseum’s new renovations.

The Ice Bears take on the Evansville Thurderbolts Friday, Oct. 18 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. The puck drops at 7:35 p.m.

