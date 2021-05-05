Second period dooms Ice Bears in playoff loss to Pensacola

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Ice Bears were outscored 3-0 in the second period in a 5-2 loss to the Pensacola Ice Flyers Wednesday night in the first round of the SPHL playoffs.

After falling behind 1-0 in the first period, the Ice Bears responded with two quick goals midway through the period. Off an assist from Jacob Benson, Austin Plevy found the back of the net at the 10:23 mark, and with just over a minute later Johnny Curran gave the Ice Bears its first lead of the night at 2-1.

The 2nd period belonged to the Ice Flyers, scoring three goals in a span of four minutes capped by an insurance goal by Jake Wahlin at the 6:58 mark giving Pensacola a 4-2 lead entering the 3rd period.

The goal by Wahlin prompted Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr to make a change at goalie. Sending Austyn Roudebush to the bench in favor of Peter Di Salvo.

Knoxville has now lost three straight games at the hands of the Ice Flyers.

The Ice Bears are now in win-or-go-home mode as game two of the best of three series shifts to Pensacola on Friday night at 7:35 p.m. If a game three is needed the series comes back to Knoxville on Sunday.