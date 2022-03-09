KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears will be without a pair of forwards for a portion of this weekend’s games. The Southern Professional Hockey League handed down supplemental suspensions Wednesday following Knoxville’s game with Birmingham on March 5.

Dean Balsamo was suspended three games and Stephan Timofeyev was suspended one game by the league. Both will miss the Friday, March 11, game against the Quad City Storm. Balsamo will also miss the second game of the back-to-back contests against Quad City on March 12 and the March 17 game against Peoria.

Balsamo’s suspension is for an unpenalized boarding incident against the Bulls. Timofeyev’s suspension is in addition to an interference call in the second period of the game. Knoxville won the game 4-1.

Balsamo is second on the team with 48 points and leads the team in goals with 25 this season. Timofeyev is second on the team in penalty minutes.

The Ice Bears have already clinched a spot in the SPHL playoffs. They currently sit in third place, just two points behind first-place Huntsville.

The Knoxville Ice Bears (33-9-2) begin a five-game homestand with Peanuts Night on Friday, March 11. Puck drop is at 7:35 p.m. The Ice Bears will turn around Saturday night and face the Quad City Storm (28-11-4) again at 7:35 p.m. for Country/Off Road Night.