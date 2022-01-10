KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Ice Bears are rolling through the early part of January extending the team’s win streak to six games after taking down the Vermillion County Bobcats, 4-1.

Line changes and additions to the squad helped fuel the Ice Bears past the Bobcats.

The Ice Bears sit in second in the SPHL standings with 40 points. Eight points away from knocking off the top team in the Huntsville Havoc. They will have a chance to win some points and chip away at claiming the top spot next Tuesday when they face the Havoc in Alabama.

Kristian Stead logged his eighth win in the net for the Ice Bears, logging 18 saves on Saturday. Stead has a 2.24 goals-against average and improved his save percentage to 0.915.