KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s hockey time in East Tennessee! The puck drops for the Ice Bear’s 20th season on Oct. 15 at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum, hosting the Macon Mayhem.

Ice Bears head coach Jeff Carr is in his fifth season at the helm.

They fell in the President’s Cup semifinals last season to the Pensacola Ice Flyers — the Ice Bears have lost in the semifinals for the last three seasons. This year the franchise is looking to finally get over the hump in search of its fifth President’s Cup championship.

The first puck of the season drops at 7:30 P.M.