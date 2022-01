KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Ice Bears are cruising through the month of January riding a 12 game point streak, a span in which the team has not lost in regulation.

Knoxville commands the second spot in the league standings with 51 total points. The team is just two points away from claiming the top spot. The Ice Bears are having success despite constant movement with the roster due to injuries, loans, and call-ups.