KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Ice Bears clinched the top spot in the SPHL and made league history becoming the first time to win five regular-season titles.

The team also made league history by recording 42 regular-season wins. The team now turns its attention to the first round of the playoffs where they will host Roanoke at 7:30 p.m. Game two of the series will be played on Saturday night in Virginia. Game three, if necessary, will be back here in Knoxville on Sunday at 5 p.m.

The Ice Bears playoff roster can be found here.