KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears finished the week 3-0 after picking up a win on the road in Huntsville on December 30, and returning home to beat the Pensacola Ice Flyers in back-to-back games.

The Ice Bears moved into second place in the league with 38 points, trailing the Huntsville Havoc by three.

The team currently rides a five-game win streak and eyes their sixth straight this weekend hosting the Vermillion County Bobcats on January, 8.