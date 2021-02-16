Weather puts Ice Bears game against Huntsville on ice

WATE 6 On Your Side
by: Robert Holder
Source: Molly Kennedy, WATE
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears road game against Huntsville Havoc set for Tuesday has been postponed.
The team announced in a tweet that hazardous weather and road conditions were the culprit. No makeup date has been announced.
