Weather puts Ice Bears game against Huntsville on ice

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears road game against Huntsville Havoc set for Tuesday has been postponed.

The team announced in a tweet that hazardous weather and road conditions were the culprit. No makeup date has been announced.

