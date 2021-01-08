Who’s ready for some Ice Bears? What to know about tonight’s game before the puck drops

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Friday, the Knoxville Ice Bears will take to the ice at home against the Macon Mayhem for the season home opener.

The puck will drop at 8:30 p.m. and doors will open at 7:30 p.m.

This year, the entire Ice Bears experience has been reimagined. From the time fans arrive, the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum will look different.

Guests will arrive at a tent outside on the plaza near the box office. They will be greeted and their temperature will be taken. Once allowed inside the tent, fans will go through security, including a check of bags. Once again this year, a clear bag is required for entry.

Guests are encouraged to download their tickets online and have them ready to scan ahead of time.

Once fans make their way through the entry process, they will be in a gated area. Concessions are in this area, outside rather than in the packed lobby.

Masks are required before entry to any facilities, hand sanitizing stations are also placed around the facility as well.

To encourage social distance, the lobby won’t be packed with vendors. The Ice Bears shop has move upstairs to the second level to allow more space, as mentioned above the concession stands for food will be outside. Drink vendors will be inside the arena.

Stickers will guide fans to proper distancing. To encourage space between everyone, seats have been zip-tied so they won’t have people within recommended dimensions.

Once in their seats, fans are encouraged to stay in their seats as much as possible to cut down on interaction.

Team leaders and staff ask that everyone abide by the rules so that hockey can continue in Knoxville this season.

Masks ➡️ ON at all times when moving throughout the facility and in your seats when not eating or drinking.



Your cooperation and adherence will allow us to continue playing home games in front of the best fans in the SPHL! pic.twitter.com/1fxKdwAnhZ — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 7, 2021