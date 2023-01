KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — This week’s edition of “In the Penalty Box” features Ice Bears captain, Justin MacDonald.

This season marks the center’s first year in Knoxville, but professional hockey journey has taken him all around the country and even a year in Sweden.

MacDonald had an excellent year with the Watertown Wolves last season, putting up a professional career best 60 goals.

Currently MacDonald has 13 goals and 24 assists for the Ice Bears this season.