Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Colton Heffley

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- WATE 6 on your side sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts hosts “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.” It’s a new, weekly segment that goes beyond the x’s and o’s to get to know the players behind the mask.

Kellyanne is joined by Ice Bears forward Colton Heffley who is in his first year with the Ice Bears and playing in the SPHL. Heffley played in college at Dalhousie University in Canada.

The Canada native totaled ten points with Knoxville so far, scoring three goals and tallying seven assists in his 23 games played.

Get to know more about Heffley by watching, “Inside the Penalty Box.”