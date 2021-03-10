Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears: Stefan Brucato

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- WATE 6 on your side sports reporter Kellyanne Stitts hosts “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.” It’s a new, weekly segment that goes beyond the x’s and o’s to get to know the players behind the mask.

Kellyanne is joined by Ice Bears forward Stefan Brucato who has been with the team for a total of four years, aside from being loaned to the Tulsa Oilers in the ECHL for a short stint in the 2019-20 season. Brucato started his professional career with the Ice Bears in the SPHL after playing college hockey at Johnson and Wales University.

Bructo was named the Ice Bears’ captain this year and has scored a total of 11 points in 19 games played.

Get to know more about the veteran by watching “Inside the Penalty Box with the Ice Bears.