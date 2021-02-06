Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson combine for 50 points to push No. 11 Tennessee past Kentucky

Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes yells to the court during a game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a second-half rally for the Vols men’s basketball.

No. 11 Tennessee hit the road Saturday night to take on longtime SEC East rival Kentucky in Rupp Arena in only the 12th meeting between the two, with Tennessee ranked in the AP top 25 and Kentucky unranked.

The Vols were able to pull away in the second half with the win, 82-71.

Despite Kentucky having an unusually down year, it was still a very tough first 20 minutes for the Vols.

Foul trouble plagued the Vols, starting with John Fulkerson who picked up an early two fouls in the first few minutes that sent him to the bench for the remainder of the first half, sending Olivier Nkamhoua in his place.

It was a back and forth contest in the first 10 minutes until Kentucky found rhythm from beyond the arc, banking back-to-back threes to pull away 27-20 with 8:52 left in the first half.

The Vols continue to fight back, knocking down six consecutive field goals to take the lead 32-30 with six minutes on the clock before intermission, but Dontaie Allen answered with a trey to put the Wildcats back in control for the remainder of the first half.

Tennessee gave up it’s most first half points on the season, with Kentucky heading to the locker rooms with the lead 42-34 at the half.

Six different Tennessee players had two fouls with the team totaling 15, leaving Kentucky in the bonus for majority of the first 20 minutes. 13 of Kentucky’s 42 points came from the charity stripe.

Tennessee started with a clean slate in the second half until Fulkerson picked up his fourth foul early that sent him back to the bench.

The Vols continued to fight back in the second half, but Keion Brooks Jr. could not be stopped logging his first double-double of the season to help give UK it’s largest lead of the game 58-48 with 12 minutes to go.

Just when things started going South for the Vols, they finally started to play like the team that’s ranked 11th in the nation.

Victor Bailey, Jr.’s jumper sparked a 12-0 run for the Vols that gave Tennessee the lead 60-58.

The Wildcats started to unravel when five-star freshman duo Jaden Springer and Keon Johnson started to heat up, dominating the Wildcats in a late push. Springer and Johnson combined for 50 points to rally the Vols to an 82-71 come-from-behind victory.

The Vols erased a double-digit deficit in the second half shooting 47.1% from the field and 86% from the charity stripe. The team dominated inside the key, scoring 44 of their 60 points in the paint.

The win gives Tennessee it’s seventh all-time win at Rupp Arena, posting victories in 1977, 1979, 1999, 2006, 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The victory also makes Rick Barnes the only active head coach to lead his team to at least three victories at Kentucky’s home court, with seniors John Fulkerson and Yves Pons to appear and play in three wins at Rupp Arena.

UP NEXT: Tennessee is back at home against Florida on February 10th. Tip-off is scheduled for 8 P.M.