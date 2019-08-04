Jarrett Guarantano has big goals for 2019: “I want to be the best quarterback in the country”

Jarrett Guarantano’s career at Tennessee has not gone as planned since he committed to the Vols in 2015. In the last two seasons, Tennessee is 2-14 against conference opponents, the worst in the SEC East. While wins have been hard to come by, the New Jersey native seems to be as confident as ever under new offensive coordinator Jim Chaney.

“Looking back on my career, I’ve learned a lot of things,” Guarantano said Sunday ahead of Fan Day at Neyland Stadium. “There’s some things that I wish didn’t happen but I’m happy that they did. I took a couple steps back so I could really see certain things the way I do. Going forward, I want to be the best quarterback in the country and I want to win a lot of games so I have new motivation and all that type of stuff.”

Guarantano took a step in the right direction in 2018. After throwing for 997 yards and four touchdowns in 2017, he finished 2018 with 1,907 and 12 touchdowns, all while tossing an SEC best three interceptions. While the numbers improved, Guarantano says he is not paying much attention to that aspect of the game.

“I don’t really look at the stats,” Guarantano said. “I literally went into the offseason and said I want to be the best in the country and I want to do things that I haven’t done yet and I just want to be the best. Going into this season, I want to win a lot of games and I want the team to know that I’m the best in the country.”

To be the best, Guarantano is trying to learn from the best. The redshirt junior says he spent more time this offseason looking at other quarterbacks to improve his game.

“I looked at Deshaun Watson, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees,” Guarantano said. “I looked at Tua [Tagovailoa], I looked at [Jake] Fromm, I looked at Trevor [Lawrence] a little bit. I studied a lot of guys. There’s all different guys, they’re all different people, all different types of players.”