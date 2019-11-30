Jauan Jennings, seniors celebrated at final Vol Walk

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee fan favorite Jauan Jennings was one of 13 seniors who made their way through the Vol Walk one last time on Saturday before the regular season finale against Vanderbilt.

Jennings enters Saturday ranked sixth all-time at Tennessee in career receiving yards with 2,070 yards.

Tennessee (6-5) hosts Vanderbilt (3-8) at Neyland Stadium at 4 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

Tennessee’s 13 seniors are Matt Ballard, Daniel Bituli, Tyler Byrd, Marquez Callaway, Andrew Craig, Jauan Jennings, Landon Knoll, Riley Lovingood, Chip Omer, Darrell Taylor, Nigel Warrior, Dominick Wood-Anderson and Jake Yelich.

Darrin Kirkland Jr., a 2015 All-SEC Freshman team selection who recorded 162 tackles during his UT career, will also be honored before the game.

One final Vol Walk for the dog. #VolWalk pic.twitter.com/Xm9hHb9XBU — Marshall Hughes (@marshallhughes) November 30, 2019