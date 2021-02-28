Jeff Gustafon picks up Bassmaster Elite win in Knoxville

Jeff Gustafon after his big win in Knoxville (B.A.S.S. / Seigo Saito)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was a busy four-day stretch in Knoxville for Canadian pro-fisherman Jeff Gustafson.

The pro was able to come away as the winner of the Guaranteed Bassmaster Elite competition.

Over the span of four days on the Tennessee River, he caught a four-day total of 63 pounds worth of fish.

According to Bassmaster, this win makes Gustafson the second Canadian in the Elite Series history to take home a blue trophy.

RELATED STORY: Bassmaster Elite Series continues this weekend in Knoxville