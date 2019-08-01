Jeremy Pruitt says Tennessee has best coaching staff in the country

Jeremy Pruitt did not shy away from a phrase that many head coaches and athletic directors like to throw around on Thursday at his first press conference of Tennessee’s Fall Camp.

“A lot of people say, ‘I’ve got the best coaching staff in the country’, Pruitt said. Most of the people that say it haven’t been a part of the staffs that I’ve been a part of which has been some really good ones over the years. I truly believe with them on our staff…when you talk about teaching, recruiting, relationships, character, all the intangibles that comes with being a football coach, I truly believe that we do have the best staff in the country.

Pruitt brought in Derek Ansley to lead the defense in the offseason along with Jim Chaney, who will take over the offense. Former Tennessee quarterback Tee Martin, who led the program to its last national championship in 1998, was hired to coach wide receivers.

There is no doubt this is,” Tennessee inside linebackers coach Kevin Sherrer said when asked about Pruitt’s comments. “There are a lot of really good men, first off, great coaches and a lot have track records at the places they have been as recruiters and coaches, so I agree with that. It’s a good thing to sometimes hear that from your head coach.”

While the coaching staff has combined to have plenty of success on the field, Tennessee outside linebackers coach Chris Rumph says it’s how they are off the field that sets them a part.

“I enjoy coming into work every day,” Rumph said. “I enjoy being with them. I work with some great men here aside from football, they’re just great people. I enjoy being around them. My family enjoys being around them. I judge a lot of things by how my kids react. My youngest son feels comfortable sitting down with anyone in the office when he comes by. That’s how I judge these guys, by how they act around other people’s kids.”