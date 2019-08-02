Jim Chaney heeds advice of quarterbacks

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt has repeatedly referred to Jim Chaney as “one of the nation’s best offensive coordinators” since poaching him from Georgia in January. Chaney’s Rolodex of groomed quarterbacks, which includes Jake Fromm, Nathan Peterman and a guy by the name of Drew Brees, helps Pruitt’s case.



Before the NFL all-time passing leader title was earned, Brees spent fall Thursdays at Purdue with Jim Chaney discussing red zone play.

“I had a play I loved in the red zone and I was going to call it,” Chaney recalled. “He said, ‘Don’t do it. Don’t call that play. I don’t trust that receiver to run that route right.’”



Chaney took the advice of his experienced quarterback.



“I scratched that play,” he explained. “I was smart enough to figure if Drew didn’t like it, I wasn’t going to do it.”



Nearly two decades later, Chaney still makes a point of heeding the words his quarterbacks have to offer.



“They see it from a different perspective,” he said. “He’s the guy standing there seven yards deep with a bunch of guys trying to break his neck. He has a different perspective on it than I do.”

Red-shirt junior quarterback Jarrett Guarantano will be the guy standing seven yards deep for Tennessee this season. He’ll also be the guy Chaney look to for a different perspective.

“The expectation for him is to get me out of my horrible calls to some good calls,” Chaney said. “Which I think he can do and I trust all of our quarterbacks to be able to do that, but he should be able to do it at a higher rate because he’s played more football.”



