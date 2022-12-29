KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Relying on Milton to lead the explosive Tennessee offense isn’t as new as it may seem, during head coach Josh Heupel’s first season, Milton won the quarterback competition to start the year.

Milton has all the traits of a great quarterback. He’s a leader, an athlete and has probably the strongest arm in college football, which was proven by a 110-yard throw of an orange during bowl preps.

Coach Heupel says just for Milton to still be here, after losing his job to Hendon Hooker last season, makes Milton’s story interesting.

“I think it’s a unique story in today’s atmosphere inside of college football that someone is that talented and has had some success at the quarterback position, ends up being moved to the No. 2 spot, sees that there’s value in the staff cares about me, the staff can help develop me, I can perform inside of this offense, and my traits fit this, and I’ve got to stay the course because I need to grow. That can be mentally, it can be emotionally, it can be fundamentally. I think in today’s world for a young man to see that and be able to say, hey, I’m going to sit here, I’m going to compete every single day with Hendon or whoever that young man might be and to handle it the right way is a great story,” said Heupel.

Heupel added that Milton has prepared like he’s the starting quarterback all season long.