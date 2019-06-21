Jordan Bone headed to Detroit Pistons after trade

With three picks remaining in the NBA Draft, Jordan Bone got the call.

Tennessee’s junior point guard was selected at No. 57 overall by the New Orleans Pelicans, a pick that the Atlanta Hawks owned the draft rights to before trading Bone to the Detroit Pistons.

In short, Jordan Bone is headed to the Detroit Pistons.

Bone, who announced May 28 that he would stay in the NBA Draft, became the third Tennessee player to be selected on Thursday. After Grant Williams was selected with the No. 22 overall pick to the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards selected Admiral Schofield with the No. 42 overall pick. It marks the first time that Tennessee has had three players drafted in one year since the NBA shortened the draft to two rounds in 1989.