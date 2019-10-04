Kaden Martin leads Catholic past Brentwood Academy in 42-37 thriller on national stage

The moment was not too big for Kaden Martin on Thursday night.

In his second start for Catholic High School, the sophomore quarterback totaled five touchdowns, leading the Fighting Irish to a 42-37 win over Brentwood Academy (5-2) in a nationally televised game on ESPN2.

Martin, who is the son of former Tennessee national championship winning quarterback and current Vols assistant Tee Martin, scored three rushing touchdowns along with two through the air. He finished 10-20 with 144 passing yards to go with 46 rushing yards on 12 carries.

Tommy Winton, who is also a sophomore and already has multiple offers from SEC programs, totaled 162 yards to go with two trips to the end zone while sophomore Keondre Jarmon racked up 107 rushing yards on 18 carries.

While Catholic’s sophomore class will be one to watch for years to come, ESPN made a trip to Knoxville to see the Fighting Irish’s group of seniors who have sights set on Division I college programs. Martin and the young playmakers ran behind an offensive lineman that features Bryn Tucker and Cooper Mays. Tucker is committed to Clemson while Mays is committed to Tennessee. On defense, Tyler Baron is one of the highest rated defensive ends in the class of 2020. The Catholic senior has offers from 37 programs, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson Florida, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Tennessee.

Catholic (4-2) scored over 40 points for the third time this season and will look to continue showing off the offensive firepower when they host West Greene (3-2) Oct. 11.