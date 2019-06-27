Kara Lawson to join Celtics as assistant

Former Tennessee Women’s basketball standout Kara Lawson is joining the Boston Celtics as an assistant, league sources told ESPN on Thursday.

The ESPN analyst, who has also been a television analyst for the Washington Wizards for the past three seasons, is the latest of a growing group of women’s coaches in the NBA. Lawson joins San Antonio’s Becky Hammon, Dallas’ Jenny Boucek and Cleveland’s Lindsay Gottlieb.

The 38-year-old Virginia native was recently inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame on June 15 in Nashville. Lawson, who played for Pat Summitt at Tennessee from 1999-2003, played 12 seasons in the WNBA and won a WNBA Championship with the Sacramento Monarchs in 2005. Lawson was also part of the United States Women’s National team that won a gold medal at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, China.

Lawson has been coaching USA Basketball’s 3-on-3 teams that are participating in FIBA competitions and preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

