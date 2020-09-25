Karns earns first win on the season

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (WATE)- The Karns Beavers knocked on the door of the Campbell County Cougars looking to get their first win on the season.

Karns established the run early with Desean Bishop who ended the night with six rushing touchdowns for over 300 yards.

A high scoring close contest ended with the Beavers knotting their first win on the season 41-39 over the Cougars. The last time Karns beat Campbell County was back in 2011.

Karns (1-4) plays Oak Ridge next on Friday, Oct. 2., while Campbell County (3-3) will look to rebound against powerhouse Powell in week seven.