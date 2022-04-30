KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Knoxville native and Oklahoma State linebacker Devin Harper was drafted in the sixth round, No. 193 overall by the Dallas Cowboys.

Harper played football for Tobi Kilgore at Karns high school, earning all-region and all-state selections. The former Beaver went on to play six years at Oklahoma State. Harper spent his first five seasons with the Cowboys playing mainly on special teams and in a reserve defensive role. The linebacker exercised his COVID sixth year of eligibility, enjoying a breakout season in his first year as a full-time starter.

Harper finished this past season as the Cowboy’s second-leading tackler with 96 total tackles. The linebacker also led the team in quarterback hurries with 15, ranking as the second-highest single-season total since the stat began being tracked in 1982.

Harper’s most notable games came against rival Oklahoma in Bedlam and in the Fiesta Bowl against Notre Dame, recording a career-high 10 tackles in each of the Cowboy’s wins. Harper also tallied at least seven tackles in nine games.

Harper impressed at Oklahoma State’s Pro Day. He recorded a 40.5-inch vertical that would have ranked second among linebackers at the NFL Combine, and clocked a sub-4.5 40-yard dash time.

Harper becomes the third Knoxville native to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft among Cole Strange and Cade Mays.