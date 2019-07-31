Kellie Harper balances Lady Vols rebuild

The Tennessee Women’s Basketball team will be in Europe next week. The Lady Vols will play in three games while making stops in The Netherlands, Belgium and France on a 10-day trip arranged by Basketball Travelers.



“We’re going over there to Europe, to have great opportunities for team chemistry, great opportunities to get to know the staff better for these young ladies and then also just to get fired up about the future and what it’s going to look like,” Harper said.



Harper’s first team at Tennessee is still getting used to playing together and playing for a new coach. Since she took over in April, Harper says she’s worked with her team on the art of being good teammates and what it takes to have good team chemistry. She hasn’t had time to install the playbook just yet and with the season arriving in October, it’s come down to a balancing act for Harper.



“I’m balancing the patience of a teacher and the urgency of a coach that wants to win tomorrow,” Harper said. “I think that’s one of my biggest challenges to be quite honest with you and giving that message to our players. I want them to be confident with what they’re doing and it takes time to build that confidence, but also the urgency to get it done is very important.”

