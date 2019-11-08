Kellie Harper’s son warms up with Lady Vols wearing jersey with her old number

"There's something different about my son wearing 14 on our court."



Kellie Harper’s son Jackson stole the spotlight on Thursday at Thompson-Boling Arena.

At least for a few minutes.

The six-year-old warmed up with the Lady Vols before a 63-36 win over Central Arkansas. Jackson even had on a Tennessee basketball jersey with the number 14 on it, the same number his mom wore when she helped Tennessee win three national championships under Pat Summitt in the late 1990s.

“He’s warmed up with our teams since about the age of three,” Harper said after the game. “He gets warm-ups, that’s his thing. We got him a jersey at Missouri State. He had a Bears jersey. He was number 14 because that’s what mom wore. I like that. I have to sneak out in the tunnel to watch him warm up before the game. There’s something a little bit different about my son wearing 14 on our court. It’s kind of cool. I have to sneak out there just a little bit to watch him because it’s special. To be able to share what we’re doing with our children, John and I with both Jackson and Kiley, it’s an unbelievable place to be and I’m so happy that they get to grow up in it.”

Jackson’s warm-up routine became a gameday tradition when Harper was head coach at Missouri State.