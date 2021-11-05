Luke Smith returns to Catholic to take over for his former head basketball coach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Catholic has found its successor for longtime boys head basketball coach Michael Hutchens, who will be retiring after the current season.

The school announced Fighting Irish alum Luke Smith will take over the reins following the end of the 2021-22 season.

Smith played for Coach Hutchens from 2014-17. In his senior season, Smith was a Mr. Baksetball Finsalist, a member of the 2017 All-State Team, and was the captain of the State Runner-Up Team.

“We are thrilled to welcome Luke Smith as the next head coach of men’s basketball at Knoxville Catholic,” said KCHS President Dickie Sompayrac.

“Luke is not just committed to Catholic’s passion for excellence in athletics and academics, he has lived it. He has been a student-athlete, a team captain and champion. Luke is prepared and committed to drive the continued tradition of our basketball program.”

Smith started his college basketball career at Sewanee: The University of the South where he led the Tigers to a 22-7 record and the program’s first NCAA Division III Tournament appearance since 1998.

Smith’s standout performance at Sewanee led him to Belmont. He made an immediate impact on the team named to the 2021 Ohio Valley Conference All-Newcomer Team. In his final season, he had been tabbed a Team Captain.