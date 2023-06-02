KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Mark your calendars! The Knoxville Ice Bears have released the home schedule for its upcoming SPHL season.

The Ice Bears will open their season at the Knoxville Civic Auditorium and Coliseum on Friday, October 27. Their final regular season home game will be held on Saturday, March 24.

Opponents will be finalized soon. The promotional schedule for events like Star Wars night or the annual Weiner dog races will also be released at a later date.

The Ice Bears finished the 2022-2023 regular season in fifth place before falling to the Huntsville Havoc in the first found of the President’s Cup playoffs.