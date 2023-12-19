KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Knoxville Ice Bears are set to resume play this weekend after mechanical issues at their home arena left the team without ice to play on.

A photo of the Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum shared Tuesday by the city shows that the mechanical issues that forced the team to reschedule two games last week have now been resolved. The season will resume Friday, Dec. 22 with a home game against the Birmingham Bulls and a Dec. 23 clash with Quad City Storm.

A photo of the the Knoxville Civic Coliseum rink without ice due a mechanical breakdown postponing two Ice Bears games.

Both games will begin at 6 p.m.

Games scheduled for Dec. 15 and Dec. 16 were abruptly postponed after the chiller, which freezes the ice on the floor, broke down. Team officials said a backup chiller broke down last year and was left unrepaired by the city.

The Tennessee Smokies and One Knoxville SC rallied around the Ice Bears in the wake of the postponements, urging fans to sell out the arena for this weekend’s games. One Knoxville shared links to discounted tickets for the games and fans can meet Smokies mascot Homer Hound at Friday’s game against Birmingham.

The postponed game against Roanoke is now scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, and the game against Quad City will be played on Sunday, Mar. 24, 2024. Both games are set to have a 5 p.m. puck drop.

The Knoxville Civic Auditorium-Coliseum is over 60 years old and the city has invested over $15 million in the past five years to renovate the venue, said David Brace, Chief of Staff to Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon.