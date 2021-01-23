Knoxville Ice Bears split weekend series with Pensacola

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It was close but no cigar this weekend for the Knoxville Ice Bears’ plan for a weekend sweep.

Pensacola was able to come away with a win Saturday night in Knoxville, 3-1. The Ice Bears opened up the weekend slate on the right note Friday, knocking off the Ice Flyers, 5-4.

Not our night.



We'll see you back here Thursday Night in your Cherokees swag for our first Throwback Thursday! pic.twitter.com/40hMPdPmda — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) January 24, 2021

While Saturday’s game didn’t end the way the Ice Bears hoped, they did bring the excitement Friday night inside the Knoxville Civic Auditorium & Coliseum.

Knotted up 4-4 late in the third period on Friday, Ice Bear Nick Master buried the game winner with 33.1 seconds left to take down Pensacola.

The Ice Bears are back in action on Thursday, Jan. 28, against the Macon Mayhem for the “Throwback Thursday” promotional night.

Game time is set for 7:30 p.m.