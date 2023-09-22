KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — For the second year in a row, proceeds from the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon will benefit the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley.

The nonprofit has been chosen by the organizers to be the marathon‘s 2024 Community Partner. This means that a portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the nonprofit. In 2023, race organizers said the partnership far exceeded their expectations.

“Their enthusiasm was tremendous and they helped our registration numbers grow by more than 75% versus the previous year. Reaching that many children and that many families was incredible,” said Jason Altman, race director.

The partnership aims to promote active lifestyles among East Tennessee youth, and hundreds of club members are expected to participate in the races.

“Last year doing this was the first time we did it and we didn’t really know what we were getting into, but our staff and our kids embraced the whole experience of the Kids Run from February through March into early April,” said Bart McFadden, CEO and president of Boys and Girls Club of Tennessee Valley. “I think our kids ran a combined 700 marathons with all the miles they ran last spring. This totally fits in with our Healthy Lifestyles initiative as an organization, so it’s a great fit for us.”

Boys and Girls Club kids excited for the partnership with the Knoxville Marathon (WATE)

The 2024 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is planned for April 6-7, 2024 at World’s Fair Park.

Since 2005, more than $240,000 has been donated to East Tennessee charities through the community contribution program. Previous community partners include the Emerald Youth Foundation and Patricia Neal Rehabilitation Center, which has an ongoing partnership with the marathon. In 2021, $12,500 was donated to the Emerald Force Track Program.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley offers a range of youth development services to more than 6,700 children in Knox, Blount, Loudon, Anderson and Claiborne counties.