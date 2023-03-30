KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — We are ready to run… with the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon just three days from now.

One of the faces runners will see at the finish line is Covenant Health CEO Jim VanderSteeg. WATE caught up with him at his office to talk about Covenant’s continued commitment to the cause.

Why did Covenant Health get involved?

JV: The reason we got involved… the mission of covenant health is to improve the quality of life for better health and while as a health system, we take care of hundreds of thousands of patients all across our system, and that’s obviously a big part of what we do, this event is all about people improving the quality of their health so what a great event for us to be a part of whether you have little kids, they just want to run a mile, maybe for the first time, or whether you want to attempt to do a 5k or you’re really courageous and you want to train and you want to do a half or full marathon, it’s an incredible event that people use as a way, this is kind of their end of saying hey I’m doing a lot to improve my health.

How have you seen it change over the years that you’ve been involved with it?

JV: Yeah so I’ve seen more and more teams get involved in fact I can speak specifically about covenant health — we’ve done a lot to encourage people to come together as teams, get ready, they actually take about a year to get ready for the race — they’ll run together, they’ll work on what they eat, so yeah I’ve seen it change a lot. We’ve seen rec runners we’ve seen a lot of change with time but what I’ve seen the most of is more and more teams coming together and people encouraging each other.

You’re at the finish line and when the runners see you they’re thinking, “Yes we’re almost finished,” but what’s going through your mind when you see them?

JV: Well, it’s so fun because one, you have the professional runners. They’re so fun to watch because they come in when they turn the corner and they don’t look like they’re tired and they’re sprinting. Amazing. It’s bizarre. You think about the commitment they make to do that so you’ll see some incredible times and say, “Could I ever do that?” And the answer’s “no” and then as exciting as that is, I love seeing the individuals that come in, “it’s my first marathon,” “that’s my first half and even first 5k and they’re so proud” — they’ve done so much preparation to be ready for this event. Families are there, they’re hugging and to see the joy in their faces and they’ll usually start sprinting that last 100 yards — it’s coming from somewhere that last boost of energy, yeah so they’ve put so much into it pros are fun to watch but it’s more fun to watch those who’ve trained improve their health and come together as a team to do this.

The Knoxville Marathon will kick off on the Clinch Avenue bridge. See the changes made to several of the courses for this year’s series.

There is still time to register for the Knoxville Marathon for those who are looking to participate.