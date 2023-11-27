KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — April may seem like a long way away, but for those planning on running the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, training should start soon. To help people get ready, the Knoxville Track Club is offering several free training runs.

The 2024 race weekend is set for April 6-7, 2024 at World’s Fair Park. The registration fees for the marathon will go up at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. The price increases are as follows, effective Dec. 1: marathon, $105 to $115; half marathon, $90 to $100; two-person relay, $90 to $100; four-person relay, $65 to $75; 5K, $40 to $45; and Covenant Kids Run, $25 to $30. Race registration is open at knoxvillemarathon.com/register.

“Now is the best time to sign up, save, and start training for the 2024 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon,” race director Jason Altman said. “For the 20th annual event, we’re raising the bar for your running experience. Don’t miss this chance to register at a reduced cost and join free, weekly training opportunities to help you hit the ground running.”

The day after the increase on Saturday, Dec. 2, free group training runs begin. The training runs are open to everyone, regardless of experience. Weekly training continues through March 30, prior to the race weekend in April.

“Get a head start on training and stay focused through the holidays with our free group training runs,” Altman said. “By registering today, you’re one step closer to improving your long-term health and connecting with a community that inspires, supports, and celebrates your accomplishments. Let’s make every step count in 2024!”

The group runs set for Saturdays begin at 8 a.m. and locations could change. To find any changes, visit the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon’s Facebook page.

DATEWEEKHALF MARATHONMARATHONNOTES
December 212 miles6 milesEddie’s Health Shoppe West – 8025 Kingston Pike
December 923.1 miles6.55 milesPigeon Forge Half Marathon, Relay, and 5K
December 1634 miles8 milesNew Balance Knoxville – 8027F Kingston Pike
December 2345 miles8 milesEddie’s Health Shoppe Downtown – hosted by Knoxville Endurance
December 3054 miles8 milesNo organized group run – Happy Holidays!
January 1, 202453.1 miles3.1 milesNew Year’s Day 5K
January 665 miles10 milesEddie’s Health Shoppe West – 8025 Kingston Pike
January 1377 miles11 milesTSMG – Hosted by Knoxville Endurance
January 20810miles10 milesOak Ridge 10 Miler
January 2799 miles13 milesRunners Market – 4443 Kingston Pike
February 3108 miles16 milesThe Long Run – 2452 Sutherland Avenue
February 10118 miles12.5 milesNew Balance Knoxville – 8027F Kingston Pike
February 1710KHalf MarathonStrawberry Plains Half Marathon and 10K
February 24139 miles16.4 milesMortgage Investors Group – 8320 E. Walker Spring Ln
March 2126.2 miles (Relay!)18.6 miles (30K!)Whitestone 30K and Team Relay
March 914milesmilesRunners Market – 4443 Kingston Pike
March 161510 miles20 milesThe Long Run – 2452 Sutherland Avenue
March 231610 miles12 milesFleet Feet Knoxville – 11619 Parkside Dr
March 301710 miles12 milesEddie’s Health Shoppe Downtown – 455 Union Avenue
April 6-71813.126.2RACE DAY!!!

To find out more about the training, visit knoxvillemarathon.com/training. The Knoxville Track Club also hosts runs every Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Runners Market in Western Plaza.