KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — April may seem like a long way away, but for those planning on running the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon, training should start soon. To help people get ready, the Knoxville Track Club is offering several free training runs.

The 2024 race weekend is set for April 6-7, 2024 at World’s Fair Park. The registration fees for the marathon will go up at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 1. The price increases are as follows, effective Dec. 1: marathon, $105 to $115; half marathon, $90 to $100; two-person relay, $90 to $100; four-person relay, $65 to $75; 5K, $40 to $45; and Covenant Kids Run, $25 to $30. Race registration is open at knoxvillemarathon.com/register.

“Now is the best time to sign up, save, and start training for the 2024 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon,” race director Jason Altman said. “For the 20th annual event, we’re raising the bar for your running experience. Don’t miss this chance to register at a reduced cost and join free, weekly training opportunities to help you hit the ground running.”

The day after the increase on Saturday, Dec. 2, free group training runs begin. The training runs are open to everyone, regardless of experience. Weekly training continues through March 30, prior to the race weekend in April.

“Get a head start on training and stay focused through the holidays with our free group training runs,” Altman said. “By registering today, you’re one step closer to improving your long-term health and connecting with a community that inspires, supports, and celebrates your accomplishments. Let’s make every step count in 2024!”

The group runs set for Saturdays begin at 8 a.m. and locations could change. To find any changes, visit the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon’s Facebook page.

DATE WEEK HALF MARATHON MARATHON NOTES December 2 1 2 miles 6 miles Eddie’s Health Shoppe West – 8025 Kingston Pike December 9 2 3.1 miles 6.55 miles Pigeon Forge Half Marathon, Relay, and 5K December 16 3 4 miles 8 miles New Balance Knoxville – 8027F Kingston Pike December 23 4 5 miles 8 miles Eddie’s Health Shoppe Downtown – hosted by Knoxville Endurance December 30 5 4 miles 8 miles No organized group run – Happy Holidays! January 1, 2024 5 3.1 miles 3.1 miles New Year’s Day 5K January 6 6 5 miles 10 miles Eddie’s Health Shoppe West – 8025 Kingston Pike January 13 7 7 miles 11 miles TSMG – Hosted by Knoxville Endurance January 20 8 10miles 10 miles Oak Ridge 10 Miler January 27 9 9 miles 13 miles Runners Market – 4443 Kingston Pike February 3 10 8 miles 16 miles The Long Run – 2452 Sutherland Avenue February 10 11 8 miles 12.5 miles New Balance Knoxville – 8027F Kingston Pike February 17 10K Half Marathon Strawberry Plains Half Marathon and 10K February 24 13 9 miles 16.4 miles Mortgage Investors Group – 8320 E. Walker Spring Ln March 2 12 6.2 miles (Relay!) 18.6 miles (30K!) Whitestone 30K and Team Relay March 9 14 miles miles Runners Market – 4443 Kingston Pike March 16 15 10 miles 20 miles The Long Run – 2452 Sutherland Avenue March 23 16 10 miles 12 miles Fleet Feet Knoxville – 11619 Parkside Dr March 30 17 10 miles 12 miles Eddie’s Health Shoppe Downtown – 455 Union Avenue April 6-7 18 13.1 26.2 RACE DAY!!!

To find out more about the training, visit knoxvillemarathon.com/training. The Knoxville Track Club also hosts runs every Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Runners Market in Western Plaza.