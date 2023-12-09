KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Training has begun for some as the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is right around the corner. Part of the training includes finding the perfect running route.

“It’s great to just have a spot to be able to go and know that traffic is not going to be an issue,” Eric Weatherbee, executive director of the Knoxville Track Club said. “You’re going to find like minds, you’re going to other people out, sharing the same passion you have.”

Runners take several things into consideration when planning out their run. One of them is distance, as building up your mileage ahead of the race is important.

“If I’m looking for a 5-mile route today then I’ll go out, and I’ll pick where I’m going to start,” Jason Altman, the race director said. “Look at the City of Knoxville’s greenways go ahead and map that out.”

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon has several hills within the marathon and half marathon. Altman tells trainees it’s important to incorporate hills in their training plan to mirror portions of the course.

“If it’s going to be a hilly race, you want to go find you some hills so you can be acclimated to those hills by the time race day comes,” Altman said.

As for the best route to run in Knoxville, that depends on the runner.

“I really like the greenways that they have in Knoxville,” Danny, a runner, said. “I do a lot of running on the Third Creek Greenway. I notice that they actually just got everything done with the new bridges, so its a great safe place to run.”

“I’m from Maryville, so I love the Maryville, Alcoa greenway,” Weatherbee said. “When I’m in Knoxville, I think Third Creek is a great greenway, the new greenways out in west Knoxville the Northshore area, Concord great greenway.”

“I tend to run a lot in Farragut and along the greenway, so that’s probably my favorite right now,” Lisa Paul, a runner, said.

“I will utilize the greenway heading out towards the University of Tennessee, out towards Neyland Drive, Calhoun’s,” Altman said “That way because one of the flatter routes you can get here.”

The Covenant Health Marathon and Half Marathon are set for April 7. WATE will have live coverage on air and online.