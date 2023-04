KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon gets underway Sunday, April 2 just after 7 a.m. More than 6,000 runners will take the streets across Knoxville. Thousands will line to streets to cheer them on!

WATE is bringing you live coverage from along the course in this livestream and on channel 6.

Events kicked off Saturday with the kids run and the 5K. See how people placed and meet the winners here.

To find road closures, click here.