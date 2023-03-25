KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The majority of sporting events in the United States begin with a rendition of the National Anthem. The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is no expectation. Jennifer Michelle Brown has been chosen to start the races by singing the anthem.

The Knoxville Marathon and Half-Marathon both start at 7:30 a.m. on April 2. Brown will sing the National Anthem ahead of the runners’ start on the Clinch Avenue Bridge.

Brown grew up in Seattle, Wash., where she started her journey into a singing career at her local church as a child. She would eventually receive a Vocal Performance Scholarship from Pacific Lutheran University and was the female vocal lead amongst multiple choir groups. After leaving the university, she decided to focus on building her own family. This decision would take her to Knoxville, Tennessee where she and her eight-year-old daughter currently live.

Brown is currently revamping her musical style by working with a wide range of musical sounds, including Blues, Pop, Ballad, Big Band, Classical and Melodic. Her first album is in development.

The Knoxville Track Club says her rare vocal range and overall musical talent will be on full display while she sings the National Anthem at the marathon start line.

Music as a whole will be on full display with 23 musicians stationed along the marathon course. Another band, Jaystorm Project, will also be performing at World’s Fair Park. Below you can see the full list of musicians and where they will be performing.

Timberwinds @ Phillip Fulmer Way and Peyton Manning Pass

Mike Mauldin @ Lake Loudon Blvd by the Pat Summitt statue

Roland Dixon @ Neyland Dr. by the War Dog Memorial

The Tennessee Sons @ Cherokee Blvd. at the Fountain

Terry Adams Jr. @ 1311 Cherokee Blvd.

The Bald Twin Brothers @ Cherokee Blvd. at Indian Mound

Serenades on the Uke @ Western Plaza

Marlee Hart Band @ Third Creek Trail by UT Rec Complex

Danette McCrary @ Third Creek exit at Painter Ave.

School of Rock @ Tyson Park picnic pavilion

Moon Scar @ the end of Tyson Park at Cumberland Ave corner

Michael DeLisle @ Corner of Forest Ave. and James Agee

Whiskey on Sunday @ 4th & Gill ‘hood

Hillbilly Jedi @ Caswell Park

Josi J & Dessert @ Crafty Bastard near Old City

David Helton Band @ Women’s Hall of Fame

Fells Point @ Island Home Ave. under the bridge

Rare Wolf @ Island Home Park neighborhood entrance

Dana Rogers @ Island Home Park (corner of Spence and Estelle)

Kirk Fleta Band @Trialhead Beer Market

Thor & The Reigns @ Alliance Brewery

J. Luke @ Market Square Pavilion

Dirty Doug and Jonny @ The World’s Fair Park stage

To find out more about the marathon, click here.