KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Kids Run is kicking off in a new place for 2024. The race is set for Saturday, Feb. 10, at 9 a.m. at DICK’S House of Sport.

The new one-mile course winds around West Town Mall, starting and finishing at the DICK’S. Hundreds of children from across East Tennessee are expected to participate.

“The Covenant Kids Run continues to inspire more children to lead healthy lifestyles, and we are excited to introduce a larger, sports-focused starting location,” said Jason Altman, Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon race director. “Empower a child in your life by registering them during the holidays and joining the child at the event. You’ll both get closer to achieving your fitness goals and enjoy being active together!”

The one-mile race is the beginning of the children’s challenge to complete the exercise equivalent of a 26.2-mile marathon. The challenge will finish with a final mile at World’s Fair Park during the Covenant Health Marathon weekend on Saturday, April 6. Children in eighth grade and younger are eligible to participate.

“This collaboration underscores the shared commitment of the Covenant Kids Run and DICK’S Sporting Goods to fostering community engagement and promoting a healthy, active lifestyle among our youth. By joining forces with such a renowned event, we aim to amplify our efforts in encouraging children to embrace physical activity, teamwork and the impact that sports have to change lives,” said Margo Pressley, DICK’S House of Sport community and events manager.

Registration is $30 and covers the cost of the kick-off event, the last lap, a finisher medal, a T-shirt, a goody bag and a finisher certificate. Registration for the Covenant Kids Run is open at knoxvillemarathon.com/register and day-of registration will start at 8 a.m. at DICK’S House of Sport.

In case of inclement weather on Feb. 10, the race will be rescheduled to Feb. 17.

Each child who participates in the Covenant Kids Run on April 6 will earn one point for their school in the Fittest School Challenge. This competition among area schools awards 10 local schools with prize money and a Fittest School Challenge plaque.

Members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tennessee Valley are also encouraged to participate as the nonprofit is the 2024 Community Partner. The local clubs are incentivizing children to get active and earn titles for their club, including the club with the most participants and the first club to finish the marathon challenge.

“As a community-driven destination, West Town Mall believes in the power of coming together for meaningful causes,” said Kippy Price, West Town Mall’s director of marketing & business development. “Serving as a proud host in tandem with DICK’S House of Sport and the Covenant Kids Run is a partnership that seamlessly aligns with the mall’s steadfast commitment to nurturing a thriving and healthy community in Knoxville.”