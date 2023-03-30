KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon features musicians performing along the route, including J. Luke Cochran, who has played the event for more than 15 years.

Cochran is an Oak Ridge native and said the crowd watching him perform at the marathon is like no other.

“They’re running, they’ll kind of slow down a little bit and kind of listen, maybe it’s somebody who’s seen me play at the establishments all over town and they’ll give me a wave,” Cochran said. “Then you’ll get the brunch crowd, and then you get the people that finish the half marathon that are cheering on the people running by. It’s a unique event that I usually wouldn’t play if it wasn’t so fun.”

While Cochran usually sticks to playing at restaurants and bars, he said he looks forward to returning to the marathon every year.

“That’s kind of the whole definition of my career, let’s just have some fun and play some songs for people,” he said.

Normally, you can find Cochran performing at Market Square on race day, but he said he will never forget his first year playing at the marathon.

“Gosh, it poured down the rain like you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

Cochran’s original playing site was outside someone’s home, and he said the homeowner came up with a creative solution to their weather problem.

“He had some bamboo in his backyard, so he took the bamboo and the tarp and he attached the tarp to this old white pick-up truck and created a tent right there, and we played through. I hope that the marathoners were grateful because I was terrified my gear was going to be ruined,” he said.

Since making his marathon debut, Cochran has seen the number of performers along the race route grow and feels the addition of musicians can be a motivator to runners.

“It’s kind of like miniature goals, so it’s like every time you run to another musician, you’ve just hit a spot,” he said.

Even if you are not a runner, Cochran said a marathon is a fun event for everyone.

“If you can get up early, early, and come out to Market Square that’s where I’ll be, it’s an excellent event just to kind of like sit and people watch, and I’ll play you some tunes and we’ll have a good time.”