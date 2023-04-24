KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Are you ready to run again? Registration is underway for the 2024 Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. Register here.

The 20th annual race weekend is scheduled April 6 & 7, 2024. Registering now locks in the lowest prices of the running season. Fees increase April 30.

The weekend includes a full marathon, half-marathon, two- and four-person relays, a 5K and the Covenant Kids Run. Attendees will also enjoy access to a health & fitness expo and post-race party.

In 2023, 6,322 participants completed more than 54,000 miles during the races. Course routes showcase Knoxville’s neighborhoods, greenways and downtown. The 2023 event attracted area residents as well as international participants from Australia, Canada, China, Germany, South Africa and Vietnam.

Registration is open at knoxvillemarathon.com/register. Current fees are $60 for the full marathon; $45 for half-marathon and two-person relay; $35 for four-person relay; $30 for 5K; and $15 for Covenant Kids Run. An increase in entry fees will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on Sunday, April 30.

For more information visit Knoxville Marathon.