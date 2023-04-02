KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend kicked off its first race Saturday evening with the 5k.

Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the 5k

Zac Sakacsi (Kodak, TN) — 16:48

Michael Hamilton (Oneonta, NY) —17:18

Timothy Baker (Knoxville, TN) —18:39

Cody Omalley (Knoxville, TN) —18:40

Bennett Hunter (Abingdon, VA)—18:57

Ron Hees (Knoxville, TN) — 18:56

Nathan Mills (Knoxville, TN) —19:29

Oscar Martinez (Knoxville, TN) — 20:01

Willie Martinez (Knoxville, TN) — 20:13

Brady Smith (Knoxville, TN) — 19:59

Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the 5k

Ariana Vargas (Knoxville, TN) — 20:46

Ava Woodyatt (Knoxville, TN) — 21:17

Maria Zolkowski (Knoxville, TN) — 21:26

Liz Contreras (Knoxville, TN) —22:22

Campbell Asti (Knoxville, TN) — 22:16

Amanda Pendley (Oak Ridge, TN) — 22:36

O. Law (Knoxville, TN) — 23:01

E. Adams (Knoxville, TN) — 23:01

Griffin Harrison (Knoxville, TN) — 23:40

Rachel Mathes (Knoxville, TN) — 23:46

The Knoxville Marathon and Half-Marathon start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The first marathon finisher should cross the finish line around 10 a.m. The fastest anyone has ever run the marathon is 2:22:15. This time was set by Wojciech Kopec in 2013.