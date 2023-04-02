KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend kicked off its first race Saturday evening with the 5k.
Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the 5k
- Zac Sakacsi (Kodak, TN) — 16:48
- Michael Hamilton (Oneonta, NY) —17:18
- Timothy Baker (Knoxville, TN) —18:39
- Cody Omalley (Knoxville, TN) —18:40
- Bennett Hunter (Abingdon, VA)—18:57
- Ron Hees (Knoxville, TN) — 18:56
- Nathan Mills (Knoxville, TN) —19:29
- Oscar Martinez (Knoxville, TN) — 20:01
- Willie Martinez (Knoxville, TN) — 20:13
- Brady Smith (Knoxville, TN) — 19:59
Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the 5k
- Ariana Vargas (Knoxville, TN) — 20:46
- Ava Woodyatt (Knoxville, TN) — 21:17
- Maria Zolkowski (Knoxville, TN) — 21:26
- Liz Contreras (Knoxville, TN) —22:22
- Campbell Asti (Knoxville, TN) — 22:16
- Amanda Pendley (Oak Ridge, TN) — 22:36
- O. Law (Knoxville, TN) — 23:01
- E. Adams (Knoxville, TN) — 23:01
- Griffin Harrison (Knoxville, TN) — 23:40
- Rachel Mathes (Knoxville, TN) — 23:46
The Knoxville Marathon and Half-Marathon start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The first marathon finisher should cross the finish line around 10 a.m. The fastest anyone has ever run the marathon is 2:22:15. This time was set by Wojciech Kopec in 2013.