KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon weekend kicked off its first race Saturday evening with the 5k.

Here are the top 10 male overall finishers for the 5k

  • Zac Sakacsi (Kodak, TN) — 16:48
  • Michael Hamilton (Oneonta, NY) —17:18
  • Timothy Baker (Knoxville, TN) —18:39
  • Cody Omalley (Knoxville, TN) —18:40
  • Bennett Hunter (Abingdon, VA)—18:57
  • Ron Hees (Knoxville, TN) — 18:56
  • Nathan Mills (Knoxville, TN) —19:29
  • Oscar Martinez (Knoxville, TN) — 20:01
  • Willie Martinez (Knoxville, TN) — 20:13
  • Brady Smith (Knoxville, TN) — 19:59

Here are the top 10 female overall finishers for the 5k

  • Ariana Vargas (Knoxville, TN) — 20:46
  • Ava Woodyatt (Knoxville, TN) — 21:17
  • Maria Zolkowski (Knoxville, TN) — 21:26
  • Liz Contreras (Knoxville, TN) —22:22
  • Campbell Asti (Knoxville, TN) — 22:16
  • Amanda Pendley (Oak Ridge, TN) — 22:36
  • O. Law (Knoxville, TN) — 23:01
  • E. Adams (Knoxville, TN) — 23:01
  • Griffin Harrison (Knoxville, TN) — 23:40
  • Rachel Mathes (Knoxville, TN) — 23:46

The Knoxville Marathon and Half-Marathon start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The first marathon finisher should cross the finish line around 10 a.m. The fastest anyone has ever run the marathon is 2:22:15. This time was set by  Wojciech Kopec in 2013.