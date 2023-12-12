KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is about four months away and training for some has already begun. Jason Altman, the director of the race, shared several safety reminders for runners to keep in mind while training.

“We try to use some of the safest spots for the Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon course,” Altman said.

There are several precautions runners can take to ensure their safety during their workout. One of those precautions is running in the daytime or on a well-lit route.

“I recommend Third Creek Greenway, Sequoia Hills down on Cherokee Boulevard, Neyland Greenway has a lot of lighting, a lot of students out there as well, so that’s a good place to be able to try and run,” Altman said.

Altman also advises people to run with someone else.

“Make sure you’re with a buddy and text a buddy before or after the run,” Altman said. “If you’re married got a girlfriend, boyfriend, family member text, ‘this is where I’m going to be, this is how long it should take me.”

If running in the daylight doesn’t work with your schedule, Altman suggests wearing some type of light.

“This time of year the daylight is limited, so if you’re running in the morning or after work certainly for safety recommend some sort of reflective clothing, lights, blinking lights that type of thing,” Altman said.

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon is on April 7. We will have live coverage of the race on air and online.