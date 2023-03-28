KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon runs through downtown Knoxville this weekend and to help viewers join the fun, WATE 6 is offering a livestream of the races on Sunday morning.

Meanwhile if you’re planning to head downtown to watch the races live, here is a route map showing where runners will be and the best places along the route to view the race.

There are 3 ways to watch the marathon online.

You can watch a livestream on this webpage, dedicated to news about the marathon. Coverage begins at 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. The national anthem performance is scheduled for 7:27 a.m. with the start of the marathon on the Clinch Avenue bridge afterward.

We’ll also have an up-to-the-minute live blog on the WATE 6 homepage on Sunday morning that will contain updates as well as the livestream.

Finally, the race will be livestreamed on the WATE 6 YouTube channel, which you can find through this link.

More than 6,000 runners will make their way through a course in downtown Knoxville on Sunday, April 2. The marathon is just one of many events this weekend, so plan ahead for parking.