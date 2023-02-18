KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — During the first weekend of April, runners will be taking over Knoxville for the annual Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon. For those who want to cheer on the runners or just watch the race, here is where you need to be.

The Covenant Kids Run will start at 5:30 p.m. and the 5K will start at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 1. The marathon, half marathon and relays will start at 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, April 2. There are several places to watch along the course for each race, however, for the Kids Run and the 5K, the best places are the start and finish lines.

Start Line – All of the races will start on the Clinch Avenue Bridge, so this is a good place to watch the runners start. The marathon and half-marathon courses will come through at the corner of World’s Fair Park Drive and Clinch Avenue for mile 12.5 of the race. Marathoners will go across the start line again at mile 25.5.

Western Plaza – This has been a hot spot for full and half-marathon spectators, according to race organizers. This is a great place to watch the “triumphant faces of participants” who have conquered the hill at Noelton Drive. There is also a water stop and live bands at the location.

Tyson Park – Here, you will watch runners and walkers come through as they travel down Third Creek Greenway. There will also be live music at this location.

Caswell Park –This is a wonderful place to watch marathon runners as they approach the 16th mile. It is situated in the lovely Parkridge neighborhood.

The Old City – One of the most historic places to catch runners near the final street and again as they near the finish line in the Old City. There will also be live music cheering on the participants.

The intersection of Clinch Avenue and State Street – You can catch participants at two locations during the race as they finish mile 19 and the final mile.

Island Home – This is located at around 21-23 miles and is a great place to cheer on participants are they near the finish line. In addition. for many years, Island Home was named “Best Neighborhood,” according to organizers.

Finish Line – The finish line is located at World’s Fair Park. This will be a fantastic place to encourage and celebrate competitors as they finish the races.

For those looking to run one of the weekend’s races, here’s how to register. To find more Knoxville Marathon news, click here.