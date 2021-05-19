Knoxville native to compete in weightlifting at Tokyo Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn (WATE) – Wes Kitts, a graduate of Knoxville Halls High School, has been nominated to the United States Olympic Team in the sport of Weightlifting for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“It wasn’t until after qualification for the Olympics in 2016 that I it dawned on me that I even had the potential to go to the Olympics” said Kitts. “Being a part of Team USA is a huge honor, and I’m in amazing company. It’s what we’re all doing this for.”

Kitts is already a two time Pan American Games Champion and has made three appearances at the IWF World Championships.

He’ll compete in the 109kg class in Tokyo.

To prepare for the upcoming Olympic Games, Kitts will travel with Team USA Weightlifting to Honolulu, Hawaii for a pre-Games training camp.

The USAW Hawaii Strong Camp, powered by NBH Bank, will give athletes and their coaches the chance to train in a COVID-19 secure bubble with world-class support staff as well as giving friends and family the chance to be together to support the athletes.