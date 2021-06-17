Knoxville native to make LPGA debut in major championship tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Allie Knight, a Bearden High School and Middle Tennessee State University alumna, will soon be making her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut.

Knight will tee off in the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship next week. After graduating from MTSU in 2015, she qualified for the Symetra Tour and had been en route to achieving her goal to get to the LPGA, competing professionally since.

Knight began playing competitively starting at the young age of eight. After competing at Bearden, Knight went on to play at the collegiate level at MTSU. During her senior year, the Lady Raiders won their first-ever conference championship, clinching a spot in the NCAA regionals for the first time too.

When we caught up with her last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Knight had said she was using her business administration degree to grow her business of teaching golf lessons. For those interested in trying their hand at golf or share the same LPGA dreams, Knight offered these words of encouragement:

“Just keep on going….it’s a process, it’s all a process. You’re not going to be able to do anything overnight. It’s a long process that you can enjoy and play your entire life. That’s what’s so great about golf you can play it forever.” ALLIE KNIGHT, PROFESSIONAL GOLFER

Again, Knight will play in next week’s KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.